Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Biratnagar

There will be partly cloudy and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim Karnali, Lumbini Bagmati, Koshi and Madehsh Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Gandaki and hilly areas of Bagmati and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathamndu, Biratnagar, Janakpur And Surkhet, Bhairahawa and there will be partly clody with thunderstorm in Pokhara.t.