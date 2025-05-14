Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Biratnagar

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Biratnagar

May 14, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim Karnali, Lumbini Bagmati, Koshi and Madehsh Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Gandaki and hilly areas of Bagmati and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathamndu, Biratnagar, Janakpur And Surkhet, Bhairahawa and there will be partly clody with thunderstorm in Pokhara.t.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months
May 14, 2025
175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India
May 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar
May 13, 2025
IME Group’s Ila Hotel Opens in Maulakali, Gaindakot
May 12, 2025
Markets rise worldwide after breakthrough in US-China trade talks
May 12, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Today's Weather Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Need of Systemic Interventions for Addressing Slower Government Disbursements in Development Partners (DPs) – Supported Projects in Nepal By Mukesh Ghimire; PhD May 14, 2025
INDIA PAKISTAN CONFLICT: Nepal’s Security Challenges By A Correspondent May 14, 2025
Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2025
Trump secures $600 bil. Saudi investment on first leg of Middle East trip By Agencies May 14, 2025
175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2025
Overcoming Indo-Pak Conflict The Dara Shikoh Way By Dipak Gyawali May 13, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75