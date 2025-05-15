FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has said that the Sagarmatha Sambaad (Dialogue) would facilitate extensive discussions on the current state of climate change and the challenges it poses.

The dialogue being organised by Nepal will focus on climate change, the Himalayas, and the future of humanity. Although it was announced several years ago, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and frequent changes in the government.

Speaking at a workshop on climate adaptation and resilience in South Asia organised in Kathmandu on Wednesday, she said that climate change is not just the problem of a single nation, but a global issue, and therefore requires appropriate commitments, collaboration, and coordination.

"Our efforts alone are not sufficient to confront this shared problem. That is why Nepal has organised the Sagarmatha Dialogue to establish a common platform for collective cooperation and coordination. This is a forum for all," said Minister Dr. Rana. Citing recent examples of Nepal experiencing climate-induced natural disasters such as rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and flooding, glacial lake outburst floods, droughts, and wildfires, she pointed out that such problems are regional in nature and that this event would be important in addressing them.

According to her, the dialogue will be instrumental in collectively advocating for Nepal’s current situation of bearing the unimaginable impacts of climate change, and in amplifying Nepal’s call for climate justice on global platforms.

Dr. Rana also informed that the event, taking place in Kathmandu from Friday, would serve as a significant platform for Nepal's international presence and would host discussions on pressing regional and global issues related to climate change. She also shared that Nepal has enacted the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act and is working through related policies and strategic action plans.