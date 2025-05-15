FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions

FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions

May 15, 2025, 7:58 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has said that the Sagarmatha Sambaad (Dialogue) would facilitate extensive discussions on the current state of climate change and the challenges it poses.

The dialogue being organised by Nepal will focus on climate change, the Himalayas, and the future of humanity. Although it was announced several years ago, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and frequent changes in the government.

Speaking at a workshop on climate adaptation and resilience in South Asia organised in Kathmandu on Wednesday, she said that climate change is not just the problem of a single nation, but a global issue, and therefore requires appropriate commitments, collaboration, and coordination.

"Our efforts alone are not sufficient to confront this shared problem. That is why Nepal has organised the Sagarmatha Dialogue to establish a common platform for collective cooperation and coordination. This is a forum for all," said Minister Dr. Rana. Citing recent examples of Nepal experiencing climate-induced natural disasters such as rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and flooding, glacial lake outburst floods, droughts, and wildfires, she pointed out that such problems are regional in nature and that this event would be important in addressing them.

According to her, the dialogue will be instrumental in collectively advocating for Nepal’s current situation of bearing the unimaginable impacts of climate change, and in amplifying Nepal’s call for climate justice on global platforms.

Dr. Rana also informed that the event, taking place in Kathmandu from Friday, would serve as a significant platform for Nepal's international presence and would host discussions on pressing regional and global issues related to climate change. She also shared that Nepal has enacted the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act and is working through related policies and strategic action plans.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung
May 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Pokhara
May 15, 2025
Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months
May 14, 2025
175 Foreign Delegates to Participate in Sagarmatha Dialogue, Special Address by Representatives from China and India
May 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar
May 13, 2025

More on News

BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
One-way traffic resumes along Narayanghat-Mugling road section By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal stands together with all in fight against terrorism: MoFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar repatriated via Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2025
US, Qatar sign over $240 bil. in deals By Agencies May 15, 2025
Russia Names delegation for peace talks with Ukraine By Agencies May 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2025
Managing Nepal’s Tiger Population: Challenges and Opportunities By ANKIT DHAKAL May 14, 2025
Constructing Calm: Understanding The Dynamics Of Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan By Harsh Pandey May 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75