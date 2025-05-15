Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung

The process for constructing a cable car at the famous religious site of Pathibhara in Taplejung is set to move forward. This development follows the Supreme Court’s decision not to continue a previously issued short-term interim order, thereby clearing the way for construction.

Earlier, a writ petition had been filed demanding a halt to the cable car project, citing potential environmental damage and threats to the Limbu community’s Mundhum-based civilization. On Chaitra 7, 2081 (March 20, 2025), eight individuals including Yam Bahadur Limbu filed the petition at the Supreme Court, listing Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Pvt. Ltd. as the opposing party.

Justice Saranga Subedi had initially issued an order preventing the construction from proceeding. However, upon further hearing, a joint bench of Justices Nahkul Subedi and Abdul Aziz Musalman decided not to extend the earlier order, thus allowing the project to proceed.

On behalf of the petitioners, advocates Prem Chandra Rai, Laban Neupane, Padam Bahadur Shrestha, and Binodmani Bhattarai argued the case. Senior advocates Shambhu Thapa, Raman Shrestha, Satish Krishna Kharel, among others, represented the opposing party, Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Pvt. Ltd.

The project has sparked protests among the local Limbu community, and during demonstrations, police intervention led to injuries among some protesters.