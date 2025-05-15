US, Qatar sign over $240 bil. in deals

US, Qatar sign over $240 bil. in deals

May 15, 2025, 7:54 a.m.

US President Donald Trump visited Qatar on the second day of his Middle East tour. The White House said the United States and the Gulf country have made deals totaling over 240 billion dollars.

Trump met with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.

Their partnership includes an agreement by Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing aircraft. Trump said: "It's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing. And that's pretty good."

Qatar will also purchase advanced US weapons systems, including ones designed to counter drones.

Trump also said they talked about the conflict in Ukraine, and the "interesting situation" in Iran.

Agencies

