Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Pokhara

May 15, 2025, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Koshi Lumbini , Bagmati and Madehsh Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Jomosm and Dhankuta and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathmandu. There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight.

