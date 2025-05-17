ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation

May 17, 2025, 3:57 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President for Sectors and Themes Fatima Yasmin concluded her two-day visit to Nepal during which she reaffirmed ADB’s strong commitment to climate resilience, sustainable development, and regional cooperation in South Asia.

The Vice-President was in Nepal to attend the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a high-level dialogue named after Mt. Everest that focused on global, regional, and national issues—particularly climate change, sustainability, and resilience. The event brought together global leaders, development partners, scientists, and civil society to share solutions for mountain resilience.

“Nepal’s leadership in hosting the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambaad is a powerful call to action,” said Vice-President Yasmin. “As disasters escalate—from glacial lake outbursts to landslides and floods—millions of lives, livelihoods, and decades of development are at risk. The time to invest in resilient infrastructure and regional cooperation is now. ADB stands ready to support Nepal and the region in building a safer, more sustainable future.”

Ms. Yasmin also held high-level meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh and Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Dipak Khadka. The discussions focused on advancing climate-resilient infrastructure and urban planning strategies to support Nepal’s long-term development goals.

During her visit, Ms. Yasmin visited the Teen Dewal heritage site, which was restored under ADB’s Bagmati River Basin Improvement Project. She also received briefings on ongoing and planned water-related investments in the Kathmandu Valley, including wastewater treatment, river restoration, and other initiatives aimed at strengthening integrated water resources management, promoting ecological urban development, and addressing the needs of the Valley’s rapidly growing population.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

