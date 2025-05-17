Chinese NPC Vice Chair meets National Assembly Chair Dahal

May 17, 2025, 7:20 a.m.

Vice Chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee, Xiao Jie, called on Chairman of the National Assembly, Narayan Dahal, on Friday.

During the meeting held at federal parliament building, New Baneshwor, issues of Nepal-China relations, parliamentary cooperation and mutual interest were discussed.

Chairman Dahal viewed Nepal-China relations was age old and it is further intimate in recent years. "The Nepal-China relations founded by historic icons as Bhrikuti and Araniko has been gradually developed and strengthened," he reminded, expressing belief that the relations would be further enhanced in the years ahead.

Chairman Dahal expressed happiness over Chinese leader Xiao's participation in the Sagarmatha Sambaad. The event is beneficial to bring together national, regional and international agenda and search consensus to address challenges, according to Dahal.

Chinese leader Xiao reciprocated that Nepal is China's good neighbour. Both China and Nepal were cooperating in regional and mutual development, he added.

Xiao expressed happiness over Nepal's One China Policy and appreciated Nepal's stand to not let its land be used against China. The Chinese leader also lauded Nepal's efforts to minimize impacts of climate change. (RSS)

