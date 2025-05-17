Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel

Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel

May 17, 2025, 3:49 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal celebrated the 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel and the 65th Diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel on 15 May 2025, hosting a special reception in Kathmandu. The event was honored by the presence of the Vice President of Nepal, Rt. Hon. Ramsahay Prasad Yadav as the chief guest. High-ranking government officials, political leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and friends of Israel joined the celebration.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass stated, “The strength of Israel lies not only in the military might but in the unity, innovation and the spirit of our people. Together with Nepal, we are committed to improve the reality for a better future for all.”

Even as we celebrated the momentous occasion, the Embassy solemnly remembered the Hamas Terrorist attack on October 7, 2023. Two moving video testimonies- one from a Nepali survivor, Mr. Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary and another from an Israeli survivor, Ms. Noa Beerwere screened, offering firsthand accounts of the horrors of the Hamas terrorist attack, the brutality they endured and their stories of survival.A heartfelt video message from the sister of Mr. Bipin Joshi, the Nepali national still held hostage by Hamas, appealed for his safe release, together with all the audience.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, students fromHimali Boarding School, dressed in the colors of the Israeli flag- blue and white and in Nepali traditional attire, performed a dance on the occasion. Guests enjoyed a rich array of Israeli culinary delights along with Nepali cuisine. An Israel-themed photo booth brought a festive spirit to the occasion.

A video was also showcased portraying the inspiring journey of the Israeli people- guided by hope, rooted in resilience, and driven by over 2000yearsof longing to return to their homeland, overcoming immense challengesalong the way.

The eveningreflected Israel’s unique tradition of transitioning from Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) – honoring fallen soldiers who gave their lives protecting innocent civilians to Yom HaAtzmaut (Independence Day), celebrating the nation’s founding. This powerful shift from sorrow to joy embodies the spirit of the Israeli people and was poignantly echoed in the evening’s program- from survivors’ testimonies to cultural performances and joyous celebration.

Nepal and Israel established diplomatic relations on 1 June 1960. The Government of the State of Israel established its Embassy in Kathmandu in 1961.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital
May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation
May 17, 2025
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues
May 17, 2025
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev
May 17, 2025
Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory
May 17, 2025

More on National

Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions:Pm Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
Chinese NPC Vice Chair meets National Assembly Chair Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Indian Minister And PM Oli Discuss On Environmental Issue By Agencies May 17, 2025
Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap, but no ceasefire deal By Agencies May 17, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2025
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75