Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal celebrated the 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel and the 65th Diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel on 15 May 2025, hosting a special reception in Kathmandu. The event was honored by the presence of the Vice President of Nepal, Rt. Hon. Ramsahay Prasad Yadav as the chief guest. High-ranking government officials, political leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and friends of Israel joined the celebration.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass stated, “The strength of Israel lies not only in the military might but in the unity, innovation and the spirit of our people. Together with Nepal, we are committed to improve the reality for a better future for all.”

Even as we celebrated the momentous occasion, the Embassy solemnly remembered the Hamas Terrorist attack on October 7, 2023. Two moving video testimonies- one from a Nepali survivor, Mr. Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary and another from an Israeli survivor, Ms. Noa Beerwere screened, offering firsthand accounts of the horrors of the Hamas terrorist attack, the brutality they endured and their stories of survival.A heartfelt video message from the sister of Mr. Bipin Joshi, the Nepali national still held hostage by Hamas, appealed for his safe release, together with all the audience.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, students fromHimali Boarding School, dressed in the colors of the Israeli flag- blue and white and in Nepali traditional attire, performed a dance on the occasion. Guests enjoyed a rich array of Israeli culinary delights along with Nepali cuisine. An Israel-themed photo booth brought a festive spirit to the occasion.

A video was also showcased portraying the inspiring journey of the Israeli people- guided by hope, rooted in resilience, and driven by over 2000yearsof longing to return to their homeland, overcoming immense challengesalong the way.

The eveningreflected Israel’s unique tradition of transitioning from Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) – honoring fallen soldiers who gave their lives protecting innocent civilians to Yom HaAtzmaut (Independence Day), celebrating the nation’s founding. This powerful shift from sorrow to joy embodies the spirit of the Israeli people and was poignantly echoed in the evening’s program- from survivors’ testimonies to cultural performances and joyous celebration.

Nepal and Israel established diplomatic relations on 1 June 1960. The Government of the State of Israel established its Embassy in Kathmandu in 1961.