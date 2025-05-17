Indian Minister And PM Oli Discuss On Environmental Issue

Indian Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday.

During the meeting held at PM's residence, Baluwatar, Minister Yadav thanked PM Oli for inviting India to the Sagarmatha Sambaad held in Nepal. He said all sides need to pay attention to the safety of the Sagarmatha because it is the roof of the world.

Similarly, PM Oli thanked Minister Yadav for his participation and message-oriented speech in the inaugural session of the dialogue.

PM Oli proposed such event at regional level from Nepal, India and Bangladesh as well on the pressing issues like safety of Himalayas, and environmental effects of burning crop residues.

Also attending the meeting were Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, chief advisor to PM, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, economic development advisor to PM, Dr Yuvraj Khatiwada and officials from Foreign Ministry.(RSS)