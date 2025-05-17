Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital

The Government of Japan has decided to extend the additional grant (573 million yen) for " The Project for the Improvement of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma and Emergency Center”. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of IKUINA Akiko, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is visiting Nepal, and Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

MAEDA Toru, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Ghanshyam UPADHYAYA, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed the Exchange of Notes for the additional grant. The grant assistance of up to 3.296 billion yen by the Government of Japan for the implementation of the project has been signed in October 2023, but due to a shortage of funds caused by rising prices and other factors, the additional grant of 573 million yen has now been made, bringing the total amount of the grant to 3.869 billion yen.

Nepal is facing a shortage of beds and medical equipment in health facilities due to an increase in the number of trauma patients caused by increased traffic due to economic development and an increase in emergency patients due to the spread of noncommunicable diseases such as stroke and heart disease.

This assistance aims to strengthen Nepal's medical services by constructing a trauma and emergency center and related equipment at Dhulikhel Hospital, located on the suburbs of Kathmandu, which is one of the country's largest medical facilities and a hub for wide-area medical services, thereby improving the quality of Nepal's health and medical care services, and ultimately contributing to the economic growth and poverty reduction of the country.