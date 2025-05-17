Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues

Ikuina Akiko, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba today on the sidelines of the ongoing 'Sagarmatha Sambad'.

The two ministers discussed various bilateral issues between the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Rana expressed her appreciation for minister Ikuina's presence in the Sambad, and thanked the Japanese government for its support to Nepal, including for the reconstruction of the Sindhuli-Bardibas road, according to the secretariat of Foreign Minister Dr Rana.

Built with the grant of Japan, the road has suffered damage due to rains last year.

Similarly, Dr Rana expressed her gratitude for Japan's long-standing support in the areas of economic and social development in Nepal while urging Japan to support Nepal's advocacy for climate justice on international forums.