PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has handed over the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC-3) to representative of the President of Azerbaijan and President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, in order to disseminate positive message in Sagarmatha Sambaad.

At an inaugural session of the most awaited Sagarmatha Sambaad, Prime Minister Oli officially unveiled NDC-3 and handed over to Babayev.

The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday had endorsed the NDC draft prepared by the Ministry of Forests and Environment based on Paris Agreement under the COP-21 of party country of United Nations Framework related to Climate Change.

Nepal prepared the NDC in accordance with goals set in Paris Agreement which has the provision that all party countries have to submit their NDC in every five years. Nepal had submitted its first NDC in 2016 and second in 2020. It had approved the NDC-3 with a goal of submitting it by 2025.

Nepal has prepared the draft incorporating sustainable goals, mobilization of domestic and international financial sources and climate implementation plan up to local levels covering the period up to 2035. (RSS)