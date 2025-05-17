Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory

Nearly six and a half hours after the police removed his handcuffs just outside the door while taking him to bench number 5 of the Supreme Court, Rabindra Mishra also took off the detainee jacket he had been wearing for the past 50 days.

Immediately after the joint bench of Justices Kumar Chudal and Til Prasad Shrestha ordered his release on general bail, he removed the jacket in front of the media present in the court premises.

Mishra claimed that although the state had filed a case against him based on fabricated charges, he had committed no crime accordingly.

He paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Tinkune on Chaitra 15 (March 28) and stated that he was not involved in the violence in any way. However, he affirmed his support for the monarchy and said he would continue to support it.

He explained that the reason he had not filed a habeas corpus petition earlier was because he believed the state would deliver justice. But as more charges kept being added, he eventually filed the petition.

His wife, Sharika Karki, had filed the habeas corpus case. Mishra, who arrived at the court around 11 AM, was taken to the bench about half an hour later. He remained in his detainee jacket throughout the hearing process.

He said that since he had been released on general bail, he would speak on other matters at an appropriate time.