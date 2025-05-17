Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap, but no ceasefire deal

Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap, but no ceasefire deal

May 17, 2025, 7:11 a.m.

Senior officials from Russia and Ukraine held direct talks on Friday for the first time in more than three years. They were unable to agree on a ceasefire deal, but they came to terms on an exchange of prisoners. One thousand POWs from each side are to be freed. Both sides are also expected to continue discussions.

The delegations met in Istanbul, Turkey, for about two hours of direct talks. The Russian team was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov represented Kyiv. Attending as a mediator was Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The chief negotiators later spoke to reporters. Medinsky said, "We are satisfied with the outcome and are ready to continue contacts."

Umerov said, "I think next step will be that a leaders-level meeting should be organized, and that would be our next step."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling for a summit with Putin. However, leaders in Moscow have shown no signs of agreeing. The two sides have wide gaps remaining between them, and further complications are expected ahead of the next round of talks.

Agencies

Indian Minister And PM Oli Discuss On Environmental Issue
May 17, 2025
US, Qatar sign over $240 bil. in deals
May 15, 2025
Russia Names delegation for peace talks with Ukraine
May 15, 2025
Trump secures $600 bil. Saudi investment on first leg of Middle East trip
May 14, 2025
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To
May 13, 2025

More on International

US, Qatar sign over $240 bil. in deals By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russia Names delegation for peace talks with Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Trump secures $600 bil. Saudi investment on first leg of Middle East trip By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Uncertainty lingers over Putin's proposal for talks between Russia, Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
US, China to cut each other's additional tariffs by 115 Percent By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
Markets rise worldwide after breakthrough in US-China trade talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75