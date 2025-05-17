Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap, but no ceasefire deal

Senior officials from Russia and Ukraine held direct talks on Friday for the first time in more than three years. They were unable to agree on a ceasefire deal, but they came to terms on an exchange of prisoners. One thousand POWs from each side are to be freed. Both sides are also expected to continue discussions.

The delegations met in Istanbul, Turkey, for about two hours of direct talks. The Russian team was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov represented Kyiv. Attending as a mediator was Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The chief negotiators later spoke to reporters. Medinsky said, "We are satisfied with the outcome and are ready to continue contacts."

Umerov said, "I think next step will be that a leaders-level meeting should be organized, and that would be our next step."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling for a summit with Putin. However, leaders in Moscow have shown no signs of agreeing. The two sides have wide gaps remaining between them, and further complications are expected ahead of the next round of talks.