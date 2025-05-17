Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Biratnagar

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Biratnagar

May 17, 2025, 7:07 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi provinces. There will be partly cloudy and mainly fair in plain areas of Sudur Paschim and Lumbini Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Janakpurdham, Biratnagar, Pokhara and Surkhet

There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital
May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation
May 17, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel
May 17, 2025
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues
May 17, 2025
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev
May 17, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Today's Weather Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025
Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75