Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release

On Friday, Minister Dr. Rana met with Qatar’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability, Bader Omar Ismail Al-Dafa, who was in Kathmandu to participate in the Sagarmatha Dialogue. During their meeting, she urged him to take further steps regarding the condition and repatriation of Bipin Joshi.

Previously as well, Dr. Rana had repeatedly appealed to Qatar's Foreign Minister and the key mediator between Israel and Hamas to take necessary steps for Bipin's release.

Since 2023, Minister Dr. Rana has been calling upon the international community to help secure the release and repatriation of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student held hostage by Hamas.

During Friday’s meeting, she also thanked Qatar for participating in the Sagarmatha Dialogue and discussed potential areas of collaboration to reduce the impacts of climate change in the future.