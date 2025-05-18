Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release

May 18, 2025, 9:23 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has urged Qatar's special envoy to take further initiative for the release and repatriation of Bipin Joshi.

While discussing the situation of Bipin Joshi, Minister Dr. Rana expressed her gratitude for the efforts made by Qatar so far and requested additional support for his release. They also discussed cooperation to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

On Friday, Minister Dr. Rana met with Qatar’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability, Bader Omar Ismail Al-Dafa, who was in Kathmandu to participate in the Sagarmatha Dialogue. During their meeting, she urged him to take further steps regarding the condition and repatriation of Bipin Joshi.

During the courtesy meeting, they discussed the situation of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali youth abducted by Hamas.

Minister Dr. Rana thanked Qatar for its ongoing efforts toward the release and return of Bipin Joshi and reiterated her request for continued and enhanced diplomatic initiatives in this regard.

Previously as well, Dr. Rana had repeatedly appealed to Qatar's Foreign Minister and the key mediator between Israel and Hamas to take necessary steps for Bipin's release.

Since 2023, Minister Dr. Rana has been calling upon the international community to help secure the release and repatriation of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student held hostage by Hamas.

During Friday’s meeting, she also thanked Qatar for participating in the Sagarmatha Dialogue and discussed potential areas of collaboration to reduce the impacts of climate change in the future.

