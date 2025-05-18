Nepal and Norway share many values

May 18, 2025, 12:52 p.m.

It is a great pleasure to welcome all of you to the celebration of the Norwegian National Day, when we celebrate our Constitution, signed on the 17th of May, in 1814.
The Constitution of Nepal is considerably younger – the 10th anniversary this year. Your democratic constitution is also an occasion for celebration, representing a milestone in the history of Nepal.

Most of the progress that we have achieved was achieved by working together. And most of the problems we are facing today can only be solved if we continue to work together. Dialogue and diplomacy matter even more during hard times.

This year it is 25 years since Norway established a resident embassy in Kathmandu. Norway’s ambition is to continue as a consistent and trusted partner for Nepal. We will continue as partners in advancing democracy, human rights and the rule of law, as well as economic growth and building resilience to climate change.

Nepal and Norway share many values. We share the conviction that international law must be respected everywhere. Might does not make right! We commend Nepal for standing up for the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

For me, this reception is my last 17th of May reception in Kathmandu. So, this is the time for a big thank you to the Government and the people of Nepal!

It is a great privilege to serve as Norway’s Ambassador to Nepal. But after 4 years, my tenure ends on the 31st of July.

Thank you for your hospitality and your friendship! I will leave with fond memories of the many people I have met, not least all the children and young people. I hope that they will see a promising future in their home country.

Nepal has a great cultural heritage. I have had the opportunity to visit sacred temples and stupas and all of the Nepali sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Nepal is probably the country with the most festivals – and the festivals are so colourful and so full of joy!

And of course – you have the most magnificent mountains in the world! The sight of the Himalayas fills me with awe!

Thank you, Nepal! I will always be grateful for the time I have spent with you.

Finally, I would like to propose a toast for continued cooperation between Nepal and Norway, and for a prosperous and successful Nepal!

Torun Dramdal is the ambassador of Norway to Nepal. Excerpts of the statement delivered at Norwegian National Day reception in Kathmandu

Norwegian ambassador.jpg

Torun Dramdal (Ms)

