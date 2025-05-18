Prime Minister Met COP-29 President

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a courtesy meeting today with Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP-29 and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Affairs.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, Prime Minister Oli emphasized the need to tackle the challenges of climate change—now a global common issue—through mutual cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its leadership in this regard.

Highlighting the concept "from the Himalayas to the ocean," he urged major nations to pay attention to this idea and stated that non-aligned countries should move forward with joint efforts.

Special Representative Babayev, who is in Nepal for the Sagarmatha Dialogue, congratulated Nepal for organizing the event aimed at protecting the Himalayas and ensuring environmental security. He assured that the messages from the dialogue would be conveyed to the global community.

Also present at the meeting were the non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Nepal and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.