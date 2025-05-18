Prime Minister Met COP-29 President

Prime Minister Met COP-29 President

May 18, 2025, 9:28 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a courtesy meeting today with Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP-29 and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Affairs.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, Prime Minister Oli emphasized the need to tackle the challenges of climate change—now a global common issue—through mutual cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its leadership in this regard.

Highlighting the concept "from the Himalayas to the ocean," he urged major nations to pay attention to this idea and stated that non-aligned countries should move forward with joint efforts.

Special Representative Babayev, who is in Nepal for the Sagarmatha Dialogue, congratulated Nepal for organizing the event aimed at protecting the Himalayas and ensuring environmental security. He assured that the messages from the dialogue would be conveyed to the global community.

Also present at the meeting were the non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Nepal and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release
May 18, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Bhairawa
May 18, 2025
Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital
May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation
May 17, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel
May 17, 2025

More on National

Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 29 minutes ago
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 36 minutes ago
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 44 minutes ago
Japanese Vice-Minister Ikuina And Foreign Minister Dr Rana Discusses On Various Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 22 minutes ago
PM Oli hands over NDC-3 to COP29 President Babayev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Rivers as Narratives of Peace in South Asia By Zakir Kibria May 18, 2025
Nepal and Norway share many values By Torun Dramdal (Ms) May 18, 2025
Nepal's Climate Journey: Rethinking the Road Ahead at Sagarmatha Sambad By Lalmani Wagle May 18, 2025
Strengthening the Engagement of Men and Boys in the Fight for Gender Equality By Arya Kharel May 18, 2025
North Korea's Kim oversees air drills against drone attacks By Agencies May 18, 2025
Trump says he will speak to Putin by phone on Monday By Agencies May 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75