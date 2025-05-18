Sagarmatha Sambaad Successful To Raise The issues from mountains to sea: Foreign Minister

May 18, 2025, 6:03 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said that the Sagarmatha Sambaad has been successful in voicing about the issues arising from climate change, from the mountains to the islands.

Addressing the closing session of the Sambaad here today, she said, "This edition of the Sagarmatha Sambaad has brought together the voices of leaders, policymakers, experts, scholars, youth, civil society, international organizations and the community from the high mountains to island nations in the spirit of a genuine dialogue."

Emphasizing that collective efforts are necessary for the implementation of the dialogue's conclusions and achieving targeted goals, Minister Dr Rana stated that the dialogue is not just a programme but a celebration of the confluence of ideas and shared responsibility.

"Just as Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) stands firm reminding us of our determination, may the result of this dialogue remind us of our resolve," she added.

Stating that the topics and suggestions discussed in the dialogue will be raised at various international forums, the Foreign Minister informed the session that this topic will be raised at the high-level international conference on glacier conservation to be held in Tajikistan at the end of this month, in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and the UN climate change conference COP-30 to be held in Brazil this year.

The Foreign Minister informed that the second edition of the Sagarmatha Sambaad will take place in 2027. (RSS)

