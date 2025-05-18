Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Bhairawa

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Bhairawa

May 18, 2025, 9:01 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Janakpurdham, Biratnagar, Pokhara, Dhangadhi and Surkhet

There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Met COP-29 President
May 18, 2025
Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release
May 18, 2025
Japan Provides Additional Grant To Dhulikhel Hospital
May 17, 2025
ADB Vice-President Fatima Yasmin Visited Nepal, Reaffirmed Commitment to Resilience Infrastructure And Regional Cooperation
May 17, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrated 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel And 65th Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Israel
May 17, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Today's Weather Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Rivers as Narratives of Peace in South Asia By Zakir Kibria May 18, 2025
Nepal and Norway share many values By Torun Dramdal (Ms) May 18, 2025
Nepal's Climate Journey: Rethinking the Road Ahead at Sagarmatha Sambad By Lalmani Wagle May 18, 2025
Strengthening the Engagement of Men and Boys in the Fight for Gender Equality By Arya Kharel May 18, 2025
Prime Minister Met COP-29 President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2025
Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75