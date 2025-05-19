Both Houses of Parliament meeting today

Both the Houses of Federal Parliament are holding meeting today.

As per the Federal Parliament Secretariat, the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is taking place at 11:00 am and National Assembly (NA) at 1:15 pm.

In today's meeting of the HoR, the ministers are scheduled to respond to the queries of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

General Secretary of Federal Parliament Secretariat Padhma Prasad Pandey said that Minister for Energy Dipak Khadka is also expected to table the Water Resources Bill, 2081 seeking its approval from the lower house.

Likewise, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung is scheduled to submit the "Film Bill, 2081" in the NA meeting. (RSS)