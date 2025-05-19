Both Houses of Parliament meeting today

Both Houses of Parliament meeting today

May 19, 2025, 9:26 a.m.

Both the Houses of Federal Parliament are holding meeting today.

As per the Federal Parliament Secretariat, the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is taking place at 11:00 am and National Assembly (NA) at 1:15 pm.

In today's meeting of the HoR, the ministers are scheduled to respond to the queries of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

General Secretary of Federal Parliament Secretariat Padhma Prasad Pandey said that Minister for Energy Dipak Khadka is also expected to table the Water Resources Bill, 2081 seeking its approval from the lower house.

Likewise, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung is scheduled to submit the "Film Bill, 2081" in the NA meeting. (RSS)

Agencies

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
May 19, 2025
Trump says he will speak to Putin by phone
May 19, 2025
North Korea's Kim oversees air drills against drone attacks
May 18, 2025
Trump says he will speak to Putin by phone on Monday
May 18, 2025
Indian Minister And PM Oli Discuss On Environmental Issue
May 17, 2025

More on News

Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
One-way traffic resumes along Narayanghat-Mugling road section By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Battling Tides, Rising Waters, And Shifting Shores: Polynesia’s Determined Advance Toward Climate Resilience By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 19, 2025
Parachanda Pradhan in a Multi-Dimensional Relation Sketch By Upendra Gautam, PhD May 19, 2025
KAILASH MANSAROVAR TRIP: Visit to Heaven By Keshab Poudel May 19, 2025
PRO-MONARCHIST AGITATION: United Front By A Correspondent May 19, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2025
KOSHIYARI’S VISIT: Seeking Nepal’s Support By A Correspondent May 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75