EU Ambassadors Pay Courtesy Call on Foreign Minister

May 19, 2025, 7:43 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba received a courtesy call on the ambassadors of EU member states to Nepal in Kathmandu and the non-resident ambassadors and heads of mission in New Delhi.

During the meeting held at the ministry on Monday, various issues related to the relations between Nepal and the European Union and its member states, as well as mutual interests and common concerns, were discussed.

On that occasion, Minister Dr. Rana expressed her gratitude for the support provided by the European Union and its affiliated countries in the economic and social sectors of Nepal.

She also expressed her gratitude for the participation of the European Union member states in the Sagarmatha Dialogue, which was held by the Nepal government on Sunday.

Minister Dr. Rana urged the member states of the European Union to support and cooperate with Nepal in this campaign, as Nepal has been suffering unimaginably from the impacts of climate change in recent times and Nepal is demanding climate justice internationally.

During the courtesy call, Minister Dr. Rana also urged the member states of the European Union to encourage their countries' private sectors to invest in Nepal in sectors including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure construction, and information technology.

As Nepal is set to graduate from the Least Developed Country status after 2026, Minister Dr. Rana had urged all member states of the European Union through their ambassadors to the European Union to provide the necessary support to Nepal thereafter.

The courtesy call was attended by 20 heads of mission and ambassadors of the European Union and associated member states in Kathmandu and New Delhi.

