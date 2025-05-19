Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway

Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway

May 19, 2025, 9:33 a.m.

The vehicular movement along the Kanti Highway was obstructed from early morning today as flood happened in Baguwakhola washed away a diversion.

The flood in the river following the heavy rain collapsed the diversion constructed in Baguwakhola, the police said.

Spokesperson of District Police Office, Makawanur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyamu Aryal said the flashflood in the river washed away the hume pipes, causing disruption for the vehicular movement.

DSP Aryal said that efforts are being made to resume vehicular movement after a maintenance of the diversion. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi
May 19, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Across Nepal
May 19, 2025
Sagarmatha Sambaad Successful To Raise The issues from mountains to sea: Foreign Minister
May 18, 2025
Prime Minister Met COP-29 President
May 18, 2025
Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release
May 18, 2025

More on News

Both Houses of Parliament meeting today By Agencies 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
One-way traffic resumes along Narayanghat-Mugling road section By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepali Congress Is Against Terrorism: Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Battling Tides, Rising Waters, And Shifting Shores: Polynesia’s Determined Advance Toward Climate Resilience By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 19, 2025
Parachanda Pradhan in a Multi-Dimensional Relation Sketch By Upendra Gautam, PhD May 19, 2025
KAILASH MANSAROVAR TRIP: Visit to Heaven By Keshab Poudel May 19, 2025
PRO-MONARCHIST AGITATION: United Front By A Correspondent May 19, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2025
KOSHIYARI’S VISIT: Seeking Nepal’s Support By A Correspondent May 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75