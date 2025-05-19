Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway

The vehicular movement along the Kanti Highway was obstructed from early morning today as flood happened in Baguwakhola washed away a diversion.

The flood in the river following the heavy rain collapsed the diversion constructed in Baguwakhola, the police said.

Spokesperson of District Police Office, Makawanur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyamu Aryal said the flashflood in the river washed away the hume pipes, causing disruption for the vehicular movement.

DSP Aryal said that efforts are being made to resume vehicular movement after a maintenance of the diversion. (RSS)