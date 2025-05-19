KOSHIYARI’S VISIT: Seeking Nepal’s Support

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a former vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ex-Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttarakhand, is currently engaged in high-level political meetings in Kathmandu. However, the purpose of these meetings has not been widely discussed.

In an interview with the BBC, Koshyari stated that his visit was purely personal and that he had been invited by the Badrinath Temple Construction Committee to visit Nepal. He mentioned that he has many friends in Nepal and enjoys meeting them during his visits. When asked about the high-level political meetings, he downplayed their significance, stating that he meets various people throughout the day and exchanges greetings with them.

Koshyari's visit to Nepal comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and it appears that he is seeking support and fostering relationships with Nepali leaders during his stay.

Koshyari met with PM Oli and other high-ranking officials in Nepal. Before becoming the Governor of Maharashtra, he led the Indian side in the Nepal-India Intellectuals Group (EPG) tasked with reviewing the 1950 Treaty. The EPG report was supposed to be submitted to the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal, but India has not handed it over yet. Some speculate that this may be why Koshyari refrains from making political comments in Nepal. Despite meeting with officials like

President Ram Chandra Poudel, PM Oli, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Koshyari denies any political discussions took place. He shared a photo of the meeting on Facebook and mentioned positive discussions on Nepal-India relations, cultural heritage, and coordination.

He mentioned that he had no specific message for the Prime Minister. "Nothing special, just asked him to improve things," Koshyari stated, noting that he has refrained from discussing politics. "I have stopped talking about politics now, many people in India are involved in it."

Could it be an unofficial visit?

Congress leader NP Saud also had a meeting with Koshyari. He mentioned that Koshyari talked about the bilateral relations between Nepal and India, as well as the Kashmir incident. "He offered condolences to Nepal for the loss of Nepali youth in the terrorist attack," Saud stated.

A Nepali expert close to Koshyari mentioned that despite distancing himself from active politics, he still holds a high position in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"I believe the visit goes beyond just courtesy calls," the expert explained. Journalist Yubaraj Ghimire pointed out that Nepal does not have a defined diplomatic protocol for such meetings, so they cannot be considered purely as 'private visits.'

It was reported a month ago that Koshyari, along with other Indian leaders KC Tyagi and Sudhindra Bhadoria, was planning to visit Nepal for a program organized by the Ganeshman Singh Foundation.

There was a lot of excitement when he was officially declared as the representative of India, so this time he has come with unofficial status but with official backing," Ghimire explains. "He is here to gather information about the internal politics and current situation in Nepal."

Ignoring RPP?

Previously, BJP leader Chauthaiwale had meetings with leaders from all parties except for the Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

Leader Koshyari also did not meet with RPP leaders, as per sources close to him in Nepal.

"To avoid the perception that India is influencing politics here, he may have skipped meeting with the RPP, which advocates for the return of the monarchy," journalist Ghimire suggests.

"Another factor could be that India has recognized the unpredictability of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and is cautious not to provoke him."

Ghimire speculates that Koshyari might return after assessing the concerns raised about India's role in Nepal and the current state of its diplomatic credibility. He believes that India is aware of its diminishing credibility in Nepal.

"The allegations of supporting the Maoists and collaborating with Western powers on the issue of secularism are additional reasons," Ghimire adds.

Even if we acknowledge the message from the Indian Prime Minister, Koshyari may have been tasked with initially assessing the diplomatic betrayal experienced by the then King Gyanendra Shah and the subsequent damage he has endured. However, he believes that in the future, as circumstances evolve, India may need to engage with the monarchy and Hindu nationalist supporters.

Some leaders of the monarchist movement have suggested that by expanding their movement, they can attract international attention and significance. They have declared an indefinite strike set to begin on May 29. Regardless of the purpose of Koshyari's visit, it conveyed a message from the Indian establishment that Nepal should align with India in its ongoing conflict.