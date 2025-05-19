Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers Will Get Special Discount at Holiday Inn Resort In Budhanilkantha

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers will get special discounts at Holiday Inn Resort Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers will get attractive discounts at Holiday Inn Resort located in Budhanilkantha.

An agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and Holiday Inn Resort will provide a 15% discount on food and soft drinks to NIMB customers.

To avail the discount facility, the customer has to pay through NIMB Debit/Credit Card or NIMB Smart (Mobile Banking).

The bank has been providing various discounts and facilities to its customers to encourage them to make payments using digital medium.

Details of the discount are available on the bank's official website: https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/offers