PRO-MONARCHIST AGITATION: United Front

Taking inspiration from the recent solidarity among pro-monarchists, a motorcycle rally was organized in Kathmandu last week to showcase their unity.

Led by movement leader Nawaraj Subedi, the rally kicked off in Sukedhara in Kathmandu on Friday afternoon and proceeded to Balkhu as per the committee's directives.

Prior to the rally, a press conference was convened by the pro-monarchists, where they affirmed their commitment to continue protesting until the monarchy is reinstated. The committee has confirmed that the protest program has been initiated as scheduled.

Committee coordinator Nawaraj Subedi, RPP Nepal chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP leader Bikram Pandey, and others were in attendance at the rally. The committee has announced that the people's movement will commence on May 29.

From street demonstrations to meditation aimed at bringing back the king, a new strategy has been devised to give the movement a 'fresh perspective'. The Joint People's Movement Committee led by Subedi unveiled a new program for the movement on May 8.

Subedi had previously stated that the Shah would remain on the throne until May 29, while the committee has declared an indefinite protest starting from that day.

However, some activists from outside the Kathmandu Valley who participated in the announcement meeting expressed doubts about the movement being launched at the onset of the rainy season.

When the movement was announced at a 'party palace' in Sukedhara, Kathmandu, supporters of the restoration of the monarchy displayed a renewed enthusiasm compared to previous occasions.

This marks the first instance where all major political parties advocating for the reinstatement of the monarchy have come together in a unified movement. With this newfound unity and determination, the Subedi-led committee declared an indefinite movement commencing on the 15th of Jestha.

The energy and optimism in Rajawadi can be attributed to the unprecedented collaboration among the political parties. Notably, Rajendra Lingden, the chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, had not previously participated in Subedi's events.

Alongside him, RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa and Rastriya Shakti Nepal Coordinator Keshar Bahadur Bista addressed the gathering, reaffirming their dedication to realizing the movement's objectives.

Bista described the announcement as the happiest day of his life, while Thapa appeared to be motivating Lingden by suggesting that he would take a leading role. Thapa assured the supporters of their solidarity, emphasizing their commitment to achieving good governance, economic prosperity, and the restoration of the monarchy and Hindu nation by liberating the country from corrupt governance promptly.

Earlier, Lingden, who defeated Thapa at the RPP general convention to become the president, also addressed Thapa as 'brother' and expressed support for the promise of unity.

"I would like to urge those in Congress, UML, Maoists, and other parties, as well as those in power who support the monarchy and the Hindu nation, to join this polarization," said Chairman Lingden.

"If those who believe that democracy and secularism will solve the country's issues are facing obstacles, they should also come on board."

RPP Nepal leader Rajaram Bartaula expressed great enthusiasm and energy when leaders who were previously part of the same party reunite on a single platform.

He stated, "This was crucial for a decisive movement. It has also boosted the morale of the workers who had been hoping for the leaders to unite until yesterday. This unity will empower us to make our movement decisive."

However, many are questioning how the RPP, which had been reluctant to accept Subedi and claimed that past political change movements were led by the party, has now prepared for this change.

How has Kamal Thapa, who parted ways with Lingden after alleging that he was defeated by the former king, suddenly publicly acknowledged Lingden's significant responsibility? Some experts suggest that the parties' own tactics, strategies, or realizations may have influenced this shift.

However, other sources indicate that the recent developments occurred following a meeting with former King Gyanendra Shah. Leader Buddhiman Tamang, who attended the joint meeting of RPP leaders with the former king, stated that the current unity was not initiated or facilitated by the former king.

"We discussed the idea of coming together, especially within our party, as some of our colleagues are in prison. This led us to the decision to unite and join the movement," explained Tamang.

"It was also necessary for us to have the support of the largest party." Some experts suggest that RPP Chairman Lingden and others were unhappy with Subedi being appointed as the leader of the movement at the former king's behest.

There were indications that leaders Thapa and Bista were also hesitant to accept his leadership.

Reports suggested that the leaders were particularly dissatisfied because the former king did not grant them a meeting. However, in recent days, the royalist leaders have had the opportunity to meet with the former king.

There is some understanding that this also made the situation easier. Jagman Gurung's empty chair After Subedi was placed under unannounced house arrest, he had assigned the responsibility of acting coordinator to cultural expert Jagman Gurung.

Gurung was also given a chair at Thursday's announcement event along with Subedi and other leaders. But he did not appear at the event. Gurung said that he did not attend due to a conflict between the time for giving an interview to the media and the time for announcing the movement.

The responsibility of gaining strength through spiritual practice' Although he said that he was not boycotting the program, he did not hide the fact that he would not participate in the movement.

"On the one hand, the physical movement, on the other hand, doing classical spiritual practice."

"I am going to do spiritual practice," he replied about the reason, "but the purpose is the same, complementary to each other. With our spiritual practice, their movement will be successful, and the king's wish will also be fulfilled."

During his tenure as the acting coordinator of the Joint People's Movement Committee, he had declared that if the individuals detained following the March 30 incident were not released, he would initiate mass arrests starting from Baisakh 22. Notably, RPP Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra and other leaders are still in custody.

"Despite being labeled as resolute, the movement is set to continue into the next year," the activist remarked. The pro-monarchy parties and factions have been staging protests for an extended period, albeit independently.

While protests typically lose momentum over time , the leaders have affirmed their commitment to infuse a new vigor into the current protest and make it definitive.