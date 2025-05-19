Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Janakpurdham, Biratnagar, Pokhara, Dhangadhi and Surkhet

There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight.