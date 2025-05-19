Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Across Nepal

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Across Nepal

May 19, 2025, 8:51 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Janakpurdham, Biratnagar, Pokhara, Dhangadhi and Surkhet

There will be partly cloudy across the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi
May 19, 2025
Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway
May 19, 2025
Sagarmatha Sambaad Successful To Raise The issues from mountains to sea: Foreign Minister
May 18, 2025
Prime Minister Met COP-29 President
May 18, 2025
Foreign Minister Rana urges Qatar's special envoy for Bipin's release
May 18, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Battling Tides, Rising Waters, And Shifting Shores: Polynesia’s Determined Advance Toward Climate Resilience By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 19, 2025
Parachanda Pradhan in a Multi-Dimensional Relation Sketch By Upendra Gautam, PhD May 19, 2025
KAILASH MANSAROVAR TRIP: Visit to Heaven By Keshab Poudel May 19, 2025
PRO-MONARCHIST AGITATION: United Front By A Correspondent May 19, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2025
KOSHIYARI’S VISIT: Seeking Nepal’s Support By A Correspondent May 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75