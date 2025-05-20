EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union

EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union

May 20, 2025, 8:53 a.m.

PM Oli with EU.jpeg

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal has welcomed 21 Ambassadors and representatives from European Union Member States based in New Delhi for their annual Heads of Mission (HoM) visit to Nepal. The visiting Ambassadors will be joining EU Ambassadors resident in Nepalfor the three-day mission from 19thto 21stMay 2025.

This visit, organised in the spirit of Team Europe, brings together Ambassadors for a program focused on understanding Nepal’s priorities and highlighting areas of cooperation. The mission includes high-level meetings, field visits, and exchanges with a range of Nepali stakeholders.

During the visit, the Ambassadors met with the Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues. They will also engage with civil society organisations andthe media as well as high-level representatives of the private sector. The programme also includes visits to the Nepal Electricity Authority, leading technology and creative firms, and historic sites in Patan and Bhaktapur.

The aim is to give European Union Member States a broader view of Nepal’s political, social, and economic dynamics and to strengthen dialogue across shared priorities such as climate action and green growth, good governance, innovation, and inclusive development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil
May 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
May 20, 2025
EU Ambassadors Pay Courtesy Call on Foreign Minister
May 19, 2025
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers Will Get Special Discount at Holiday Inn Resort In Budhanilkantha
May 19, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation organized a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) in Ghodaghodi
May 19, 2025

More on Economy

Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers Will Get Special Discount at Holiday Inn Resort In Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 32 minutes ago
Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Tourism Is The primary foundation for the development and prosperity of Nepal: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By Chandra Prasad Dhakal 1 week ago
IME Group’s Ila Hotel Opens in Maulakali, Gaindakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Trump, Putin phone call makes little progress By Agencies May 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2025
EU Ambassadors Pay Courtesy Call on Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2025
Battling Tides, Rising Waters, And Shifting Shores: Polynesia’s Determined Advance Toward Climate Resilience By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 19, 2025
Parachanda Pradhan in a Multi-Dimensional Relation Sketch By Upendra Gautam, PhD May 19, 2025
KAILASH MANSAROVAR TRIP: Visit to Heaven By Keshab Poudel May 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75