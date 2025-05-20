EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal has welcomed 21 Ambassadors and representatives from European Union Member States based in New Delhi for their annual Heads of Mission (HoM) visit to Nepal. The visiting Ambassadors will be joining EU Ambassadors resident in Nepalfor the three-day mission from 19thto 21stMay 2025.

This visit, organised in the spirit of Team Europe, brings together Ambassadors for a program focused on understanding Nepal’s priorities and highlighting areas of cooperation. The mission includes high-level meetings, field visits, and exchanges with a range of Nepali stakeholders.

During the visit, the Ambassadors met with the Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues. They will also engage with civil society organisations andthe media as well as high-level representatives of the private sector. The programme also includes visits to the Nepal Electricity Authority, leading technology and creative firms, and historic sites in Patan and Bhaktapur.

The aim is to give European Union Member States a broader view of Nepal’s political, social, and economic dynamics and to strengthen dialogue across shared priorities such as climate action and green growth, good governance, innovation, and inclusive development.