Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil

A business delegation of the Nepal-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NBCCI) led by its President, Akhil Chapagain, is on an exploratory visit of Brazil.

This morning, the delegation met with officials of the Confederation of National Industry (CNI) of Brazil and discussed business opportunities and other matters of mutual interest. NBCCI President Mr. Chapagain, while presenting trade and investment environment of Nepal, expressed the readiness of Nepali business community to welcome Brazil to Nepal. Ambassador of Nepal to Brazil, Nirmal Raj Kafle, who accompanied the delegation during the meeting, spoke about incentives and favourable policy measures for businesses.

Superintendent for International Relations of CNI, Frederico Lamego, warmly welcomed the Nepali delegation and offered cooperation and facilitation from CNI in further connecting Nepal and Brazil's business communities having shared objectives. He looked forward to receiving Nepali business delegations in Brazil in future as well. The two sides agreed to remain in contact for future business collaborations.

The visiting delegation of the NBCCI also visited the Confederation of Commercial and Business Associations of Brazil (CACB). The delegation was received by Carlos Rezende, Superintendent of CACB, and Institutional Consultant, Monica Monteiro. Minister-Counselor Almir Nascimento of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry was present during the meeting. The Brazilian side, while warmly welcomed the Nepali delegation, briefed about the institutional aspects and priorities of CACB. It expressed the commitment to engaging with the interested Nepali commercial delegations.

President of NBCCI, Akhil Chapagain, outlined business opportunities in Nepal. He expressed the readiness of Nepali business community to work with the Brazilian business community for mutual benefit. Ambassador Kafle, shedding light on Nepal's favourable business climate, expressed confidence that institutional linkage between CACB and NBCCI will open up further avenues for Nepal-Brazil partnership. The two sides agreed that, in future as well, they would exchange relevant information and opportunities through the network of their business enterprises.