Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

May 20, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. There is also a possibility of windstorm at a few places in the Terai region of Koshi Province, including Madhesh Province.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places in the remaining regions.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, will be partly to generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Madhesh Province.

