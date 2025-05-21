Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank

The government took decision to appoint Former National Planning Commission (NPC) Vice-Chairman Dr Bishwanath Poudel as 18th governor.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Official Residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar today decided to appoint Dr Bishwanath Poudel as governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung has informed after the today's Cabinet meeting.

The Communication Mininster added that "Based on the recommendation of the recommendation committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel a decision was taken to appoint Dr Bishwanath Poudel as the NRB Governor,".