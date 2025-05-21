Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank

Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank

May 21, 2025, 8:25 a.m.

The government took decision to appoint Former National Planning Commission (NPC) Vice-Chairman Dr Bishwanath Poudel as 18th governor.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Official Residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar today decided to appoint Dr Bishwanath Poudel as governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung has informed after the today's Cabinet meeting.

The Communication Mininster added that "Based on the recommendation of the recommendation committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel a decision was taken to appoint Dr Bishwanath Poudel as the NRB Governor,".

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden
May 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
May 21, 2025
EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union
May 20, 2025
Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil
May 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
May 20, 2025

More on Economy

ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent By A Correspondent 10 hours, 1 minute ago
EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited customers Will Get Special Discount at Holiday Inn Resort In Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Path Opened for Cable Car Construction at Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal Receives remittances over 1,191 billion in nine months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

GGGI has been promoting green growth in Nepal for a decade: Dr. Malle Fofana By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2025
Two Calls For Climate Action From Kathmandu By Batu Uprety May 21, 2025
Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu By Agencies May 21, 2025
We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2025
EU Boosts sanctions on Russia By Agencies May 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75