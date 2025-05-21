EU Boosts sanctions on Russia

The European Union has decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump failed to make progress on ceasefire discussions during a phone call on Monday.

The EU made the announcement after its foreign ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday.

The sanctions include targeting another 189 vessels in Russia's so-called shadow fleet. The tankers transport Russian oil while evading sanctions.

The EU said it will also tighten export controls on 31 entities that support the Russian military by providing dual-use goods and technologies. Some of them are located in third countries such as Turkey and Vietnam.

EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said: "Russia clearly wants war, whereas Ukraine wants peace. So in order to make Russia want peace, also we need to put more pressure on Russia."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said drafting a memorandum on peace with Ukraine would be complex.

He noted: "There is no deadline and there can't be one. It is clear that everyone wants to do it as quickly as possible, but the devil is in the details."

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to buy time to continue its war and occupation. He stressed the importance of boosting sanctions.