Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu

Six members of the same family from Makalu Rural Municipality-2 in Sankhuwasabha have climbed Mount Makalu.

Four brothers, a sister, and a daughter from Makalu Rural Municipality-2 have climbed Mount Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world at 8,485 meters.

Mukkut Lakpa Sherpa, a member of the climbing team, informed that four sons, one daughter and one granddaughter of Ngima Ongjuk Sherpa of Makalu-2 climbed Mount Makalu on April 10 for the world record.

Mukkut, his brothers Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Ang Di Sherpa, Pechumbe Sherpa, sister Pasang Sherpa, and their 23-year-old daughter Anima Sherpa climbed together for the record.

"Our family is the first to set a record by having six people climb, including five children from the same parents," claims sister Pasang Yangji. "We claim that 23-year-old Anima from Bhadaini is the youngest woman to climb Mount Makalu so far.

The family has been honored by Makalu Rural Municipality, the Federation of Nepali Journalists Sankhuwasabha, and the Sherpa Association for setting a record by climbing together.