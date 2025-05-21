Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu

Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu

May 21, 2025, 8:44 a.m.

Six members of the same family from Makalu Rural Municipality-2 in Sankhuwasabha have climbed Mount Makalu.

Four brothers, a sister, and a daughter from Makalu Rural Municipality-2 have climbed Mount Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world at 8,485 meters.

Mukkut Lakpa Sherpa, a member of the climbing team, informed that four sons, one daughter and one granddaughter of Ngima Ongjuk Sherpa of Makalu-2 climbed Mount Makalu on April 10 for the world record.

Mukkut, his brothers Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Ang Di Sherpa, Pechumbe Sherpa, sister Pasang Sherpa, and their 23-year-old daughter Anima Sherpa climbed together for the record.

"Our family is the first to set a record by having six people climb, including five children from the same parents," claims sister Pasang Yangji. "We claim that 23-year-old Anima from Bhadaini is the youngest woman to climb Mount Makalu so far.

The family has been honored by Makalu Rural Municipality, the Federation of Nepali Journalists Sankhuwasabha, and the Sherpa Association for setting a record by climbing together.

Agencies

EU Boosts sanctions on Russia
May 21, 2025
Trump, Putin phone call makes little progress
May 20, 2025
Both Houses of Parliament meeting today
May 19, 2025
Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
May 19, 2025
Trump says he will speak to Putin by phone
May 19, 2025

More on News

Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Both Houses of Parliament meeting today By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
One-way traffic resumes along Narayanghat-Mugling road section By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

GGGI has been promoting green growth in Nepal for a decade: Dr. Malle Fofana By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2025
Two Calls For Climate Action From Kathmandu By Batu Uprety May 21, 2025
ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent By A Correspondent May 21, 2025
We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2025
Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2025
EU Boosts sanctions on Russia By Agencies May 21, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75