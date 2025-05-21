We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden

President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Lingden has said that the monarchy will be restored through the trust of the people.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Tuesday, President Lingden said this. He said that none of the changes that have taken place in Nepal have come from elections.

He said that the changes that they are seeking even now have not come from elections.

He said, "None of the changes in Nepal have happened through ballots. The changes in 2007 were not caused by elections. The changes in 2017 were not caused by elections either."

None of the changes in 2046, 2062, 2063 were made through the ballot. Therefore, the change we are seeking now is not made through the ballot. We have reached the conclusion that it should be done by the people and moved forward.

President Lingden said that since all monarchists are equal, everyone should work together to re-establish the monarchy. He emphasized the need to move forward in a planned manner by increasing relations with parties.