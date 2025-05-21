We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden

We sought the restoration of the monarchy not through elections, but through the trust of the people: RPP President Lingden

May 21, 2025, 8:34 a.m.

President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Lingden has said that the monarchy will be restored through the trust of the people.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Tuesday, President Lingden said this. He said that none of the changes that have taken place in Nepal have come from elections.

He said that the changes that they are seeking even now have not come from elections.

He said, "None of the changes in Nepal have happened through ballots. The changes in 2007 were not caused by elections. The changes in 2017 were not caused by elections either."

None of the changes in 2046, 2062, 2063 were made through the ballot. Therefore, the change we are seeking now is not made through the ballot. We have reached the conclusion that it should be done by the people and moved forward.

President Lingden said that since all monarchists are equal, everyone should work together to re-establish the monarchy. He emphasized the need to move forward in a planned manner by increasing relations with parties.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank
May 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
May 21, 2025
EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union
May 20, 2025
Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil
May 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
May 20, 2025

More on Politics

NC-UML COALITION: Facing Turbulence By A Correspondent 1 day, 9 hours ago
PRO-MONARCHIST AGITATION: United Front By A Correspondent 2 days, 10 hours ago
Rabindra Mishra walks out of the Supreme Court premises with a smile of freedom and victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
UML POLITCIS: Oli Vs Bhandari By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 1 day ago
FORMER KING GYANENDRA: Bating Constituional Monarchy By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 2 days ago
NC-UML COALITION: In Turmoil By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

GGGI has been promoting green growth in Nepal for a decade: Dr. Malle Fofana By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2025
Two Calls For Climate Action From Kathmandu By Batu Uprety May 21, 2025
ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent By A Correspondent May 21, 2025
Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu By Agencies May 21, 2025
Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2025
EU Boosts sanctions on Russia By Agencies May 21, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75