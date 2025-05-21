Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

May 21, 2025, 8:11 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the rest of the country.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province will remain partly to generally cloudy, while the rest of the regions will remain partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at one or two places in the remaining areas.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

