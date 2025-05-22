Nepali and Indian Army Joint team climbs Mount Kanchenjunga

Nepali and Indian Army Joint team climbs Mount Kanchenjunga

May 22, 2025, 11:53 a.m.

A joint team of Nepali and Indian armies has scaled Mount Kanchenjunga. The joint climbing expedition team scaled Mount Kanchenjunga on 20 and 21 May, according to the Directorate of Military Public Relations and Information.

The climb, which was divided into two groups, involved 10 Nepali Army soldiers led by General Gajendra Deuba and five Indian Army soldiers led by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh.

Army cleans up Himalayan region

The army has carried out the cleanup with the aim of contributing to environmental conservation and raising awareness among locals about the importance of cleanliness in the Himalayan region

On 19th June, a team deployed from Shree Sainik High School stationed in Mustang district under the Nepal Army collected 350 kg (37 bags) of garbage scattered in the Thorang Pass area and handed it over to the Annapurna Conservation Project (ACAP) Jomsom.

Similarly, the army has conducted a practice summit trek in Solukhumbu from April 10 to today, cleaning the Gorksep, Dingboche, Pangboche, and Kalapathar areas, and also conducting awareness-raising programs in the presence of locals, the statement said.

The army has broken up about 500 kg of garbage collected in the Pangboche and Dingboche areas into small pieces to facilitate transportation, and has transported about 100 kg of garbage in Pangboche and Namche to Lukla and handed it over to the Everest Pollution Control Committee.

