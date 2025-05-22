We will emphasize on improving the quality of loans: Governor Dr. Poudel

We will emphasize on improving the quality of loans: Governor Dr. Poudel

May 22, 2025, 8:49 a.m.

The newly appointed Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Bishwa Poudel, has said that he will emphasize on improving the quality of loans.

He made this statement while assuming office at the bank's office in Baluwatar today. He also said that he would move forward by prioritizing the supervision of banks and financial institutions.

"We should not only make rules but also increase supervision. Similarly, we will also emphasize improving the quality of loans," he said.

Similarly, Governor Dr. Poudel said that monetary policy arrangements will be adopted to support the government's fiscal policy. He also mentioned that adequate discussions will be held with various stakeholders while making policy decisions of the National Bank.

Similarly, Governor Dr. Poudel has also said that he will work in accordance with the Nepal Rastra Bank Act to maintain the autonomy of the Bank. Dr. Poudel took the oath of office and secrecy from Supreme Court Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut today.

Immediately afterwards, he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel at the Ministry of Finance.

