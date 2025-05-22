Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Gandaki Koshi and Bagmati Provinces

It will remain partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at one or two places in the remaining regions. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the remaining areas.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province tonight.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.