Foreign Minister Rana meets with Japanese Foreign Minister

May 23, 2025, 8:48 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi held a bilateral meeting in Tokyo. Minister Dr. Rana, who is on a visit to Japan, met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo. On that occasion, discussions were held on various issues of Nepal-Japan bilateral relations, mutual interests, and common concerns.

On that occasion, discussions were held on various issues of Nepal-Japan bilateral relations, mutual interests, and common concerns.

Similarly, Dr. Rana informed that Nepal is set to be upgraded from a least developed country to a developing country after 2026 and expressed confidence that Nepal will continue to receive support from Japan, a friendly country that has been providing continuous assistance.

They also discussed various aspects of the 70-year history of Nepal-Japan relations. Nepal and Japan, two Asian countries that established diplomatic relations in 1956, are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

On the same occasion, Minister Dr. Rana extended an invitation to Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi to visit Nepal next year to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Urging Foreign Minister Takeshi to encourage Japanese industrialists and businessmen to invest in Nepal, the government has made necessary arrangements to provide security and assurance to foreign investment in Nepal, which has great potential in terms of investment returns Minister Dr. Rana gave the information.

"The two countries have had ancient socio-cultural ties inspired by the teachings of Lord Gautam Buddha. Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, is also a cultural bridge between Nepal and Japanese citizens Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, referring to the centuries-old relationship between Nepal and Japan.

Stating that thousands of Japanese tourists visit Nepal every year to study and observe Nepal's natural and cultural heritage, including Lumbini, Minister Dr. Rana also discussed the potential cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism in the coming days.

On that occasion, Minister Dr. Rana also expressed special thanks for the active and creative participation of the Japanese government, led by the Deputy Foreign Minister, in the Sagarmatha Dialogue organized by Nepal this week, according to the Secretariat of Foreign Minister Dr. Rana.

Dr. Rana, who left for Japan last Saturday to participate in an international conference on social isolation of senior citizens, met with Foreign Minister Takeshi today.

