Japanese Ambassador Hosted A Commemorative Event To Honor Tabai Juko 50 Years Of Climbing Mt Everest

MAEDA Toru, Ambassador of Japan, hosted a commemorative event at his Residence in honor of the late Ms. TABEI Junko, the first woman to summit Mt. Everest half century ago on May 16.

On the occasion, reflecting on her ascent of Mt. Everest as the first woman, Ambassador Maeda acknowledged that the achievements of Japanese mountaineering teams, including Ms. Tabei, have always been supported by good friends in Nepal.

Ambassador also mentioned that the good relationship between Japan and Nepal has been underpinned by these friendships and exchanges at individual/grassroot levels including mountaineers and people related, blessed with Nepal's magnificent and captivating natural beauty. A number of people with ties to Ms. Tabei attended the event.

Among them was Ang Tshering, former president of Nepal Mountaineering Association, who served as a Sherpa leader supporting Ms. Tabei during her historic climb 50 years ago. Mr. Tshering shared in his remark an anecdote about the moment when Ms. Tabei and himself finally reached Mt. Everest.

Ms. Lakhphuti Sherpa, Chairwoman of Nepal Museum Association, who was Deputy team leader of First Nepalese Women Expedition to Everest Spring 1993 with Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, proposed a toast. In addition to May 16, there are other auspicious days both for Japan and Nepal in May, including the followings.

In addition to May 16, there are other auspicious days both for Japan and Nepal in May, including the followings. ➢ on May 9, 1956, Mr. Toshio Imanishi’s first ascent to Mt. Manaslu ➢ on May 11, 1970, Mr. Naomi Uemura, first Japanese to scale Mt. Everest ➢ on May 19, 2012, Ms. Tamae Watanabe, oldest woman to summit Mount Everest at the age of 73. Earlier, she had made the record at the age of 63 ➢ on May 23, 2013, Mr. Yuichiro Miura, oldest man to summit Mt. Everest at the age of 80 ➢ on May 26, 2012, Mr. Hirotaka Takeuchi ascent Mt. Dhaulagiri, first Japanese to climb 14 peaks above 8000. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, a film based on Ms. Tabei's real-life story is scheduled to be released in Japan this autumn.