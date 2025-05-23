Russia to create 'buffer security zone' along border: Putin

May 23, 2025, 8:26 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says "a decision has been made to create a buffer security zone" along his country's border.

He spoke at an ad hoc videoconference of government officials Thursday.

Putin said the Russian military is working to set up the buffer zone while "effectively suppressing enemy firing points." But he made no mention of exactly where the zone will be established.

Putin also stressed that "additional support is currently needed" for residents of the border regions of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk. He said the areas are "in close proximity to the line of combat engagement."

Putin pledged greater support to help people rebuild their lives from damage caused by Ukrainian cross-border attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his country's military is "continuing active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions." He explained that they are for the "active and effective defense of the Sumy region" and "the defense of the Kharkiv region."

Zelenskyy also said Russia is "not yet ready to end the war." He urged the United States and European countries to work together to ratchet up military, economic and political pressure on Russia.

Agencies

