Trump administration bars foreign students from Harvard

The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued an order to Harvard University that prevents the school from enrolling foreign students. The order says current international students must transfer to a different university or lose their legal status in the US.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave the order. She accused administrators of fostering violence and antisemitism, and of working with the Chinese Communist Party. She also warned other schools that they could face similar bans.

A Harvard spokesperson described the order as "unlawful." He said it threatens serious harm not just to the university's academic and research mission but to the entire country.

The Trump administration had previously frozen part of Harvard's funding, claiming administrators were not doing enough to fight antisemitism. The university responded with a lawsuit.