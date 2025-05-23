Trump administration bars foreign students from Harvard

Trump administration bars foreign students from Harvard

May 23, 2025, 8:32 a.m.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued an order to Harvard University that prevents the school from enrolling foreign students. The order says current international students must transfer to a different university or lose their legal status in the US.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave the order. She accused administrators of fostering violence and antisemitism, and of working with the Chinese Communist Party. She also warned other schools that they could face similar bans.

A Harvard spokesperson described the order as "unlawful." He said it threatens serious harm not just to the university's academic and research mission but to the entire country.

The Trump administration had previously frozen part of Harvard's funding, claiming administrators were not doing enough to fight antisemitism. The university responded with a lawsuit.

Agencies

Russia to create 'buffer security zone' along border: Putin
May 23, 2025
Ukraine-Russia technical-level talks may take place at Vatican next week
May 22, 2025
Trump criticizes South Africa's president over alleged persecution of whites
May 22, 2025
Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu
May 21, 2025
EU Boosts sanctions on Russia
May 21, 2025

More on International

Russia to create 'buffer security zone' along border: Putin By Agencies 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Ukraine-Russia technical-level talks may take place at Vatican next week By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Trump criticizes South Africa's president over alleged persecution of whites By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
EU Boosts sanctions on Russia By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Trump, Putin phone call makes little progress By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Bridging Risk-Sensitive Land Use Planning and Farmland Abandonment: Policy Pathways for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience By Pratik Poudel May 23, 2025
Foreign Minister Rana meets with Japanese Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2025
Nepali and Indian Army Joint team climbs Mount Kanchenjunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2025
The Emergence of Knowledge Hubs: Libraries Transformed for a More Intelligent World By Pushparaj Subedi May 22, 2025
We will emphasize on improving the quality of loans: Governor Dr. Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75