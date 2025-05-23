Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at one or two places in the remaining hilly areas including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.