FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure

May 25, 2025, 10:11 a.m.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, urged stakeholders to promote Nepal as a premier Buddhist tourism hub.
Addressing the Buddhist International Travel Mart (BITM) on Thursday in the capital, President Dhakal emphasised the importance of leveraging Nepal’s rich Buddhist heritage, including the birthplace of Buddha, Lumbini, and other sacred sites like Tilaurakot, Ramgram, Boudha and Swoyambhu.
“This mart will be instrumental in promoting Nepali Buddhist tourist destinations at an international level and extend the stay of tourists in Lumbini,” Dhakal said.
He highlighted the potential for service and trade exchanges between international buyers and national sellers in the tourism sector.
Dhakal also urged for the further development of BITM, which began in 2019 under the leadership of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), as a strong brand to establish Nepal as a key destination for Buddhist tourism.
He underscored the need to build a Buddhist Circuit connecting Nepal’s sites with pilgrimage locations in India to attract the large Buddhist populations in neighboring countries.
“If we can encourage Buddhists worldwide to visit Lumbini at least once, it could transform Nepal’s tourism landscape,” he added.
Pointing to wellness tourism, Dhakal said the tranquil environment of Lumbini offers an ideal setting for meditation and mindfulness retreats, appealing to tourists seeking peace from modern-day stress.
Highlighting infrastructure challenges, he called for the effective operation of Gautam Buddha International Airport, which has faced operational delays despite significant investment.
He also raised concerns over connectivity issues and high airfare costs, exacerbated by government-imposed VAT on tickets.
Dhakal pressed the government to strengthen the Nepal Tourism Board’s role, make Nepal Airlines more competitive, and facilitate easier immigration processes for international meetings and conference delegates to boost tourism further.
He also suggested revising currency regulations for Indian tourists, who have seen significant growth in the middle class near Nepal’s border areas, to allow greater currency allowance when entering Nepal.
The FNCCI president concluded by inviting foreign investors to explore opportunities in hotel, resort, and cable car projects, expressing the private sector’s readiness for international partnerships.
National and international tourism entrepreneurs, government officials, and media representatives among others were attending the event.

