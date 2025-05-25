Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has described her five-day visit to Japan as 'fruitful'.

Upon her return home last night, she stated that her visit has helped further strengthen Nepal-Japan relations while expanding cooperation in various development sectors.

Dr Rana informed media persons that she held various important meetings with Japanese officials, including Foreign Minister IWAYA Takeshi, discussing various issues ranging from strengthening bilateral relations, and cooperation in various projects.

“During this visit, we discussed various issues of Nepal-Japan relations, ongoing cooperation and future projects in Nepal. Similarly, the visit also provided an opportunity to learn about policies and welfare systems implemented in Japan for senior citizens,” she said.

A bilateral meeting between Dr Rana and Takeshi touched on various aspects of Nepal-Japan bilateral relations, mutual interests, and common global concerns. Dr Rana expressed her gratitude for Japan's continued support in Nepal's development journey.

On May 23, Dr Rana also met with President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr Tanaka Akihiko, and discussed the timely implementation and completion of JICA-funded projects in Nepal. She thanked Japan for its long-standing support to Nepal's economic and social development endeavours.

Earlier, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, IKUINA Akiko, paid a courtesy call on Dr Rana on the sidelines of the recently concluded "Sagarmatha Sambad" last week in Kathmandu. Dr Rana expressed her appreciation for Akiko's active participation in the dialogue.

While in Japan, Dr Rana also addressed an international conference on senior citizens in Tokyo and shared Nepal's efforts and challenges in policy development and welfare for senior citizens.

Upon her arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, Dr Rana was welcomed by officials including Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amrit Bahadur Rai.

Foreign Minister Dr Rana had left for Japan last Monday. (RSS)