Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have agreed to strengthen ties between their two countries.

Li is currently visiting Indonesia. He met with Prabowo after attending a welcome ceremony on Sunday.

In the meeting Li said the world is facing new uncertainties. He said China is willing to jointly address risks, and promote common development to bring more benefits.

Prabowo called Li's visit very significant as it reaffirms their countries' good and close relationship, and said that they will further strengthen their partnership.

After the meeting, the two leaders attended the signing of agreements covering various areas of economic cooperation.

Li's visit follows Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last month.

China is believed to be aiming to deepen ties with Southeast Asian nations amid continued trade friction with the US administration led by President Donald Trump.