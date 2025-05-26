Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery

Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery

May 26, 2025, 8:53 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dipak Khadka has instructed the employees to end the delays and apathy seen in work at the ministry and subordinate bodies.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the Ministry of Energy on Sunday, Minister Khadka instructed the employees to focus on active, responsible and timely service delivery.

"There have been complaints that files have been stalled in the ministry and its subordinate agencies. From now on, expedite the process so that any file is resolved within three days," Minister Khadka instructed.

He expressed dissatisfaction, saying that the overall progress under the ministry so far has not been satisfactory.

Stating that service delivery will not be effective unless transparency, speed and accountability are maintained in work execution, Minister Khadka urged the employees to carry out their responsibilities with honesty and commitment.

During the meeting, the physical and financial progress report of the Ministry and its subordinate bodies up to mid-May of the current fiscal year was presented.

Minister Khadka also directed to prepare a concrete action plan to improve performance after reviewing the presented report.

“We call employees a permanent government, but in practice, that stability is not seen," he said. "Looking at the current working style, it seems as if students study all night but fail in the result. Such a situation will no longer be acceptable. Take work seriously, a mechanism of rewards and punishments is necessary to achieve the goal.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal
May 26, 2025
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy
May 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas of Bagmati, Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces
May 26, 2025
Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful
May 25, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure
May 25, 2025

More on Economy

FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 15 minutes ago
We will emphasize on improving the quality of loans: Governor Dr. Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent By A Correspondent 4 days, 23 hours ago
Dr. Bishwonath Poudel Appointed As Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
EU Delegation In Nepal Welcomes Delhi Based 21 Ambassadors From European Union By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Nepali Business Delegation In Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties By Agencies May 26, 2025
Ukraine, Russia complete largest prisoner exchange since start of invasion By Agencies May 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas of Bagmati, Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75