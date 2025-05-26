Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dipak Khadka has instructed the employees to end the delays and apathy seen in work at the ministry and subordinate bodies.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the Ministry of Energy on Sunday, Minister Khadka instructed the employees to focus on active, responsible and timely service delivery.

"There have been complaints that files have been stalled in the ministry and its subordinate agencies. From now on, expedite the process so that any file is resolved within three days," Minister Khadka instructed.

He expressed dissatisfaction, saying that the overall progress under the ministry so far has not been satisfactory.

Stating that service delivery will not be effective unless transparency, speed and accountability are maintained in work execution, Minister Khadka urged the employees to carry out their responsibilities with honesty and commitment.

During the meeting, the physical and financial progress report of the Ministry and its subordinate bodies up to mid-May of the current fiscal year was presented.

Minister Khadka also directed to prepare a concrete action plan to improve performance after reviewing the presented report.

“We call employees a permanent government, but in practice, that stability is not seen," he said. "Looking at the current working style, it seems as if students study all night but fail in the result. Such a situation will no longer be acceptable. Take work seriously, a mechanism of rewards and punishments is necessary to achieve the goal.”