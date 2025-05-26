Global IME Bank launches 'Global Sky Club Card' in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, 100% cash back on first ticket purchase

Global IME Bank Limited, in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, has launched the 'Global Sky Club Card', offering the bank's customers various services and amenities while traveling by air.

Global IME Bank CEO Surendra Raj Regmi and Yeti Airlines CEO Subash Sapkota jointly unveiled the card at a special program organized in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Global Sky Club cardholders will receive a 10 percent discount or a maximum of Rs. 500 on every Yeti Airlines air ticket purchase, and will receive a free ticket as cashback on the first ticket purchase with this card.

Additionally, you will receive a 100 point bonus when you purchase the Global Sky Club card. The bonus points can be used for various discounts and benefits.

Global Sky Club Card will also earn 1 mileage point for every 100 rupees spent on POS or e-commerce transactions.

Cardholders will also receive priority check-in and boarding, as well as the ability to carry an additional 5 kg of baggage during travel.

Addressing the program, the bank's CEO Regmi mentioned that this collaboration between Global IME Bank and Yeti Airlines will help in expanding digital transactions and customer-friendly services.

Similarly, Subash Sapkota, CEO of Yeti Airlines, said that this collaboration with Global IME Bank will benefit the customers and service recipients of both the bank and the airline.

At the event, Suman Pokharel, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank, and Yubaraj Bista, Accountable Manager/Chief Business Officer of Yeti Airlines, expressed their happiness at being able to collaborate with each other.

He expressed confidence that there will be further collaboration between the two organizations in the future to provide convenience to customers and service recipients. Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, the bank has been appealing to customers by introducing various time-related schemes.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024.

Additionally, Global IME Bank has been honored in various categories by various national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts. The bank has more than 1,100 branches, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices to provide services to its clients.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries around the world.

The bank has been working to receive remittances from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and others.