New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Right Winston Peters is paying an official visit to Nepal on 28-29 May 2025.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand will pay courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Similarly, he will hold the bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Honorable Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

It is the first ever visit by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand to Nepal.