Ukraine, Russia complete largest prisoner exchange since start of invasion

Ukraine, Russia complete largest prisoner exchange since start of invasion

May 26, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

Ukraine and Russia have completed their three-day exchange of prisoners. They each swapped 1,000 people in the largest such move yet between the two sides since Russia began to invade Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine and Russia announced on Sunday, the last day of the exchange, that they each released 303 service members earlier in the day.

The two countries agreed to the swap during their direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 16. That was the first face-to-face meeting between Ukraine and Russia in about three years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media, pledging to bring back "every single one" of his compatriots who remain in Russian captivity.

Meanwhile, Russia unleashed a barrage of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine from Saturday night into Sunday.

The stricken areas included the capital Kyiv and the northwestern region of Zhytomyr. At least 12 people were killed, including three children.

The attacks involved nearly 300 drones and almost 70 missiles, including ballistic ones.

Reuters news agency describes them as "the largest aerial attack" since Russia started the invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was "working hard" to prepare "a draft document outlining the terms for achieving a durable, lasting, and comprehensive resolution."

He added that once the prisoner exchange was completed, Russia would "be ready to present" the draft to Ukraine.

It remains unclear whether progress can be made toward realizing a ceasefire under terms sought by Ukraine.

Agencies

Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties
May 26, 2025
Trump administration bars foreign students from Harvard
May 23, 2025
Russia to create 'buffer security zone' along border: Putin
May 23, 2025
Ukraine-Russia technical-level talks may take place at Vatican next week
May 22, 2025
Trump criticizes South Africa's president over alleged persecution of whites
May 22, 2025

More on International

India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 46 minutes ago
Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties By Agencies 55 minutes ago
Trump administration bars foreign students from Harvard By Agencies 3 days ago
Russia to create 'buffer security zone' along border: Putin By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Ukraine-Russia technical-level talks may take place at Vatican next week By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Trump criticizes South Africa's president over alleged persecution of whites By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas of Bagmati, Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2025
Japanese Ambassador Hosted A Commemorative Event To Honor Tabai Juko 50 Years Of Climbing Mt Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75